BREAKING: Izzo, Spartans Land Second Transfer From 2025 Portal
Michigan State has landed its second transfer commit of the spring.
The Spartans have earned the commitment of former transfer guard Trey Fort, as first reported by On3's Joe Tipton.
Fort was an All-Southern Third Team honoree this past season. He averaged 14.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Fort shot nearly 45% from the field and nearly 38% from range on an average of 6.4 attempts from beyond the arc.
Michigan State will be Fort's fourth collegiate program, as he began his career at UT Martin before transferring to Mississippi State and then Samford.
In what was his lone year in the SEC (2023-24), Fort averaged 5.0 points per game, making seven starts in 20 contests.
Fort, of course, faced the Spartans this past season when Samford came to East Lansing in November. He logged 22 minutes that game but only managed to score 4 points,
Fort scored over 20 points seven times this past season, including an incredible 36-point outing against Wofford, a team that made the NCAA Tournament.
With Fort headed to East Lansing, Michigan State answers its need at shooting guard. He will most likely be the starter, with Kur Teng likely to be his backup.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been doing what's needed to replenish a squad that lost its top three scorers from this past season. Fort's commitment comes just over a week after the Spartans landed veteran wing Kaleb Glenn, a move that filled another need as Michigan State lost two wings in Jaden Akins and Frankie Fidler.
It's clear that an effort is being made, just as Izzo had said on Wednesday.
With the two transfer commits thus far, Michigan State has quickly set itself up to be in a solid position heading into next year. With guards Jeremy Fears Jr. and Teng, forwards Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler and Jesse McCulloch, and center Carson Cooper all expected to return, along with the addition of incoming freshman forward Cam Ward, and now, the two commits, the Spartans have some solid depth and several starting-caliber options.
Next on the agenda should be a backup point guard, but for the most part, Michigan State is sitting comfortably as of April 18.
