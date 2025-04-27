How Will MSU Transfers Adjust Against Better Competition?
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo will need his two mid-major transfer additions to prove they can translate against Big Ten competition.
Michigan State transfer Kaleb Glenn and guard Trey Fort were both leading scorers at their prior programs.
However, both transfers had underwhelming performances against the Spartans at the Breslin Center.
Even though they might not have as much experience against the top talent in the nation, adding two players that have experience as go-to guys, will help give the Spartans direction as they lost some of their steadiest scorers.
Glenn has experience playing in a power conference, he spent his first collegiate season at Louisville. Despite the Cardinals' disastrous 8-24 record, Glenn showed flashes against ACC opponents as a freshman.
Against Georgia Tech, Glenn led Louisville to one of its three conference wins with a 15-point, 13-rebound performance and recorded his first career double-double in the win.
At Florida Atlantic, Glenn faced off against the Memphis Tigers twice, a team that beat the Spartans in the Maui Invitational and qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed. In those two matchups against the Tigers, Glenn rose to the occasion and averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds per game.
Fort has limited experience in a power conference, playing at Mississippi State in the 2023-24 season. Fort had a few opportunities with the Bulldogs; he scored a season-high 21 points against Arizona State and scored 13 against the Kentucky Wildcats, a team loaded with lottery talent.
Even if the transfers don’t mesh right away with the Spartans, a lot can happen during the 30-game regular season. For instance, guard Jase Richardson wasn’t touted as a high-impact player for the Spartans early on but ended the season as Michigan State’s best scorer.
Both Glenn and Fort won’t have to shoulder the burden of being a primary scoring option for Michigan State. The Spartans' roster will look to continue their “Strength in Numbers” from last season, where they ran a 10-man rotation at times.
After the Spartans’ Elite Eight run, Glenn and Fort could be great complementary pieces to combine with the returning players. Forwards Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler, as well as guard Jeremy Fears Jr., were all key contributors last season and should mesh with the new transfers.
