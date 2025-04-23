REPORT: Where Spartans' Newest Commits Rank Among Top Transfers
Just weeks ago, Michigan State fans were in panic mode after the men's basketball program lost three players to the transfer portal just two days after it saw its season come to an end in the Elite Eight.
Then came Jase Richardson's decision to declare for the NBA Draft, leaving the Spartans in major need of reinforcements.
Fast forward to today, Michigan State can be considered a winner of the transfer portal, despite only having landed two transfers so far.
Those two transfers, forward Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic and guard Sam Fort from Samford, both cracked the top 85 on 247Sports' Isaac Trotter's list of "top 150 players in the college basketball transfer portal."
Glenn came in at No. 83.
"Kaleb Glenn is a 6-foot-7 off-ball wing who shot 40% from downtown on 3.3 attempts per game," Trotter wrote. "Down the stretch, he looked like the best player on a deep Florida Atlantic club.
"He's an awesome offensive rebounder for a wing, and Glenn is a heady cutter who keeps defenses honest. Glenn is a serviceable defender who should be a rock-solid 3-and-D guy for Tom Izzo at Michigan State."
Just two spots behind Glenn was Fort.
"Fort is a high-major player who had a one-year stay at Samford," Trotter wrote. "The 6-foot-4, 200-pound, two-guard is one of the top shooters in the portal who notched impressive efficiency at all three levels. Fort is a powerful leaper who can elevate over contests and finish above the rim with ease.
"He mostly played off the ball and drained 39% of his 158 catch-and-shoot triples. Fort is best-suited in a transition-heavy offense, which makes the decision to pick Michigan State look wise.
"Fort should flourish in Tom Izzo's scheme which creates a ton of open looks from downtown in transition. Oh, and Fort is about to turn 24, so he's a grizzled veteran.
As of now, Fort will likely be Michigan State's replacement for Richardson as its starting shooting guard. As for Glenn, there's several different ways the team could go, starting him at the 3 or 4 or having him come off the bench at either. He is primarily a wing.
To compare, former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman came in at No. 113 while former Spartan forward Xavier Booker and guard Gehrig Normand didn't make the list.
The transfer portal closed on Wednesday.
