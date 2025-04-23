Spartans' Fears Lands Hometown NIL Deal
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. recently received a big-time NIL deal, partnering with the MLB's Chicago White Sox as one of their 13 members of CHISOX Athletes, as announced by the club on Tuesday.
This season marks the fourth year that the White Sox have continued their partnership with hometown student athletes, giving shine to the top athletes from the Chicago area through NIL deals. Downtown Chicago is roughly 40 minutes from Fears' hometown of Joliet, Illinois.
The third-year Spartan has been embraced by his hometown baseball club, being recognized for his efforts at one of the top college basketball schools in the country.
Nick Shultz of On3 Sports provided more context as to what the NIL deals will entail and how Fears can benefit from the partnership. With the new era of college athletics, student athletes are taking every chance they can to put themselves in a good position financially while still going to school.
"Through the program, athlete partners will receive branding opportunities across White Sox platforms, a professional photoshoot at a Chicagoland venue and custom gear," Schultz wrote. "First-year CHISOX Athletes will also get to throw out the first pitch before a game and watch in a suite at Rate Field."
Since this is his first season, expect to see some social media content from both Spartan and White Sox pages of Fears throwing out the first pitch at a game this season. With how savvy he was throwing passes, his throwing motion to home plate may follow suit.
Fears was the starting point guard all season for the Spartans, starting all 36 games that he played in, averaging 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and a team-high 5.4 assists (34th in D-1). He is looking towards his sophomore season with the team, seeking another Big Ten title and deeper run in March.
Another familiar face that joins Fears in the NIL group is Northwestern Wildcats star forward Nick Martinelli of Glenview, Illinois, who led the Big Ten in points per game last year (20.5). Former Iowa Hawkeye transfer forward Owen Freeman (Moline, Ill.) has also joined the list.
