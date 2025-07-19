Teng, Newcomer Spartans Have Fun Pastime
With the time and wear and tear of being a year-round student-athlete, there needs to be some downtime when teammates can relax and bond off the court or field.
As Michigan State newcomers like Trey Fort, Kaleb Glenn and Divine Ugochukwu get settled in this offseason, there's been one hobby in particular that they all have been able to enjoy in a fun, competitive setting that isn't basketball.
"Every day after lunch and breakfast, we always just play pool for like an hour after lunch," said sophomore guard Kur Teng. "So, I mean, it's always fun just getting to bond with the guys in different ways. And it's a great time."
The important question is, who's the best?
"I'm the best," Teng said with a smile.
Chemistry, of course, is crucial for a team with a lot of turnover. The Spartans experienced it last offseason, and they ended up having one of the closest teams in recent memory.
That was key to their success, and it's something they're trying to carry over.
"One thing I can say, we're a real close team," said Fort, a sixth-year senior who transferred over from Samford. "Even just in this short amount of time, we're learning each other on and off the court, we're hanging out on and off the court. So, just hanging out off the court, it helps you on the court as well."
Senior forward Jaxon Kohler and the rest of the veterans are responsible for getting that chemistry formed. And as significant contributors from last season's squad, they know how important it is.
"We make sure that for all of the new guys, that they're part of our family," Kohler said. "I mean, I know that some of them are new and transfers and incoming freshmen, but what made it (last season) so special is that we did it together, and that's what we're building on now -- we're building on chemistry, we're building on our bond right now."
Who knows? Maybe billiards will be the key ingredient to establishing this connection early on.
