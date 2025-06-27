Podcast: The Importance of Chemistry for MSU Basketball
One of the keys to Michigan State's success last season was its chemstry.
The Spartans had a tight-knit group, and already, this new team is starting to form chemistry, which will only help as it looks to defend its Big Ten crown and make another deep tournament run.
The players have been speaking on this early development at the Moneyball Pro-Am, and it seems to be heading in the right direction.
Our Aidan Champion discussed why good chemisty is important for Michigan State on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Here's what some Spartans had to say about the team's chemistry this week:
Transfer sixth-year senior guard Trey Fort:
"One thing I can say, we're a real close team. Even just in this short amount of time, we're learning each other on and off the court, we're hanging out on and off the court. So, just hanging out off the court, it helps you on the court as well."
Senior forward Jaxon Kohler:
"We make sure that for all of the new guys, that they're part of our family. I mean, I know that some of them are new and transfers and incoming freshmen, but what made it so special is that we did it together, and that's what we're building on now -- we're building on chemistry, we're building on our bond right now.
"And although we don't have an Italy trip to look forward to, we're going to find something that kind of replicates that bonding that we had last year. So, whether it's something around here or whether it's more time during the week, after practices that we spend together, we're going to figure out something to make sure that we can replicate that chemistry, bonding, and just getting to know each other better."
Junior forward Coen Carr:
"I mean, all these guys (newcomers) are coming along great. I feel like we're building chemistry already."
Michigan State brought in four transfers and two freshmen. It lost seven players from last season's squad.
