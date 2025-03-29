Magic Johnson, Others React to Spartans' Sweet 16 Victory
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Michigan State yet again was able to pull out the win after facing a sizeable deficit when it clinched a spot in the Elite Eight with its 73-70 victory over Ole Miss on Friday.
The Spartans dug deep when it mattered most, making crucial plays when the game was in the balance, and they proved to be the better team with their will and execution.
Of course, Michigan State's epic win drew attention from all over social media, as Tom Izzo earned what will be his 11th Elite Eight appearance.
The Spartan faithful reach far and wide, a fanbase filled with both student alumni and former Spartan athletes. Some of them, including, of course, the great Earvin "Magic" Johnson, expressed their excitement.
A future Spartan also had something to say.
It wouldn't have as epic of a win without a Coen Carr jam. The sophomore high-flyer made one of the most spectacular, crucial and momentum-boosting plays in the game when a steal by redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. led to the finish by Carr, adding another insane throwdown to his highlight reel.
By the way, Friday's game was the first start of Carr's career.
Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson led the way for the Spartans with a team-high 20 points, just a game after his "underwhelming" 6-point outing against New Mexico.
The freshman phenom went 4 of 6 from downtown and grabbed six rebounds in Friday's win.
As previously mentioned, this will be Izzo's 11th Elite Eight appearance. The legend continues to grow, as if it even needed to.
After going the last five seasons without an Elite Eight appearance, the 30-year Spartans head coach has put his program back on the map. It was a long road, and he and his team are hoping it won't end Sunday, but what Izzo and his squad have been able to accomplish, after starting the season unranked, has been nothing short of incredible.
Michigan State will face the No. 1 overall seed, Auburn, on Sunday. The Tigers come off a Sweet 16 win over the Spartans' greatest rival, Michigan.
Tip-off is set for 5:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.
