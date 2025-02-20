By The Numbers: MSU's History Against Michigan Wolverines
The Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines are set to go to battle once again in what will be one of the higher-stakes matchups in the two programs' long history. With a win, the Spartans will take over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings, currently being held by the Wolverines.
Over the years, both programs have found success, but most recently, the luck swung MSU's way.
The last time these two teams matched up came in February of last year when the Spartans knocked off the Wolverines by a final score of 73-63. The win propelled the Spartans to a two-game win streak over its in-state rival, but success has not always come easy for MSU in this rivalry.
The Spartans' backs will be up against the wall as they will travel from East Lansing to Ann Arbor, with the majority of the crowd not on their side. Over the years, MSU has a record of 11-12 when the program plays Michigan on the road.
If MSU were to be hosting the game, some pressure would be taken off the shoulders of these players, as they have a home record of 18-3 against Michigan at the Breslin Center. If the Spartans are looking to walk away not only victorious but in first place in the standings, they will need to focus on the previous success the program has had.
In the last 10 matchups, MSU has taken six contests, spanning from 2020 to 2024. While both programs have seen legends come through their facilities, every game in the future is a new chapter in the long-listed history book that is the MSU-University of Michigan rivalry.
The Spartans hold an overall record of 31 wins and 16 losses since the year 2000 against the Wolverines and have averaged 71 points through those matchups while holding the Wolverines to an average an 61 points over the years.
While all history is in the past, MSU will look to end its rival's six-game winning streak on Friday at the Crisler Center. The two teams will face off again in the final game of their regular seasons, perhaps with a Big Ten title on the line, when Michigan State hosts Michigan on March 9.
