MSU's Depth Will Overwhelm Teams Down Stretch
The Michigan State Spartans picked up another major victory, taking down the Purdue Boilermakers at home, 75-66, on Tuesday.
MSU used an impressive run to start the second half to build a double-digit lead. The Boilermakers pushed back throughout the half but could not get over the hump and dropped their third consecutive game.
After losing three out of four, Tom Izzo’s team’s season looked to be heading into a tailspin. His squad then rattled off arguably its two best wins of the year.
The Spartans now sit just a half-game out of first place in the Big Ten with a pivotal game against the conference-leading Michigan Wolverines on Friday. Win that, and MSU re-takes first.
MSU has won many games this season because of its depth. If Izzo chooses, the Spartans can make line changes and play five new players at a time.
The best part is that there has been little drop-off in MSU’s bench players. At times, the bench plays better than the starters.
From top to bottom, the Spartans are one of the deepest teams in college basketball. Izzo can get high-quality production from all 10 of his rotational players.
When many teams go to their bench, the production falls off a bit while the starters rest. That is not the case for MSU.
Izzo can go to Coen Carr, Tre Holloman, Carson Cooper and Frankie Fidler off the bench and lose almost no rebounding, scoring, or defensive prowess. Fidler had the hot hand against Purdue, scoring 11 points and helping MSU build a double-digit lead in the second half.
It could be Fidler one night, Carr another, and Carr the next. MSU gets scoring production from almost everyone in the rotation.
The Spartans’ bench outscored the Boilermakers reserves, 35-11. Izzo allowed Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith to carry the scoring load and shut down everyone else.
MSU also outscored Illinois’ bench on Saturday, 33-21. Very few teams have the depth to counter the Spartans’, which should benefit Izzo’s squad when March arrives.
While teams often shorten their rotations in March, Izzo could have an advantage by keeping his rotations deep.
Teams could struggle to counter MSU in the NCAA Tournament if Izzo makes hockey-like line changes. It could be a secret weapon.
When teams zig, Izzo zags.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.