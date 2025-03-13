Former Spartan Bridges Wows Again to Build on Hot Streak
Miles Bridges delivered another impressive performance despite the Charlotte Hornets’ 110-123 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
Scoring 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, the former Michigan State standout showed just how crucial he is for the Hornets' success. Bridges’ all-around performance, which also included shooting 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line, highlighted his significant growth as a player and his ability to step up in tough situations.
Bridges’ shooting ability and scoring in general was on full display in the game, particularly with his shooting efficiency. Going 5-of-8 from 3-point range demonstrates his expanding offensive skill set, and it’s clear that the forward’s perimeter shooting has become a vital weapon for the Hornets.
In today’s NBA, a player like Bridges, who can stretch the floor with his ability to knock down threes while also being a physical presence inside, is a huge asset to any team. His 31 points came in a variety of ways, showing his versatility as both a scorer and a leader on the floor.
In addition to his scoring, Bridges’ 11 rebounds were crucial, especially in a game where the Hornets were often outmatched by the Hawks' bigger lineup. His presence on the glass reflects his hustle and determination, ensuring that the Hornets remained competitive in a high-scoring game. Bridges’ hard work and ability to affect the game on both ends of the court continue to make him one of the most important players for Charlotte.
For the Hornets, Bridges is a key player they can rely on for scoring, rebounding and leadership. His physical attributes, combined with his growing skill set, make him an essential piece of their lineup.
Bridges' performance in this loss against the Hawks served as a reminder of how big he is for Charlotte moving forward. With LaMelo Ball, another rising star, alongside him, Bridges’ ability to be a constant offensive and defensive presence gives the Hornets a formidable duo to build around.
The Hornets may have lost the game, but Bridges’ performance underscores the bright future ahead for this team, with Bridges at the forefront of their hopes.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.