Former Spartan Miles Bridges Goes Off for Second-Straight Game
Miles Bridges had another great performance for the Charlotte Hornets in their 105-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, showcasing his all-around skills and helping lead the team to a hard-fought victory. Bridges, the former Michigan State Spartan star, delivered a powerful double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds, a stat line that highlighted his versatility and impact on both ends of the floor.
Bridges was efficient with his shooting, finishing the game with a solid 9-of-20 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers on six attempts from deep. While his shooting percentage wasn’t perfect, his aggressive style of play allowed him to keep the Nets’ defense on its heels.
He wasn’t afraid to attack the basket, and that helped him get to the free-throw line, where he excelled. Bridges was perfect from the charity stripe, hitting all six of his attempts, further proving his ability to convert when it mattered most in a close game.
Beyond his scoring, Bridges’ 12 rebounds were crucial in securing possession and limiting Brooklyn’s second-chance opportunities. His tenacity on the boards showed his commitment to doing the hard work, and his presence in the paint helped keep the Hornets in control of the game’s tempo. Bridges’ effort wasn’t just limited to offense or defense, but rather a comprehensive performance that saw him contribute in every phase of the game.
The game itself was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams fighting for every point, but Bridges’ performance was one of the main factors that helped the Hornets edge out the win. His ability to score efficiently, rebound effectively, and contribute in multiple areas of the game gave Charlotte the edge in a tight contest.
With the Hornets continuing to look for consistency, Bridges’ impressive performance showed his potential as a key player who can take over games when needed.
For Bridges, it was another statement game that displayed his growth and maturity as a player. As the season progresses, performances like these could be a stepping stone for him to further establish himself as one of the key players for the Hornets in their pursuit of playoff contention.
