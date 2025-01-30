Former Spartan Records Double-Double in Tough Loss
Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges had a standout performance for the Charlotte Hornets in their 104-83 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
Despite the team's struggles, Bridges put up 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, showcasing his all-around skills and versatility. It was a strong individual effort that emphasized his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, even in a difficult loss.
Bridges was the bright spot for the Hornets, doing what he does best — scoring efficiently and attacking the boards. He was aggressive from the outset, scoring in a variety of ways, including driving to the basket, hitting mid-range jumpers, and knocking down some 3-pointers. His 23 points came on a mix of efficient shooting and relentless attacking of the rim, showing off the athleticism and versatility that have made him one of the most exciting young players in the league.
Bridges' 13 rebounds were also a testament to his hustle and work ethic, as he battled with taller and more physical opponents throughout the game. Bridges’ ability to rebound, especially in traffic, is one of the key aspects of his game that sets him apart as a forward. He didn’t just focus on scoring but also made sure to contribute to his team's efforts on the glass, keeping possessions alive and providing second-chance opportunities for his teammates.
Despite Bridges' efforts, the Hornets were unable to slow down the Nets' high-powered offense, which was firing on all cylinders. Brooklyn’s stars, led by Keon Johnson and Nicolas Claxton, dominated the game, creating a tough environment for Charlotte. The Hornets couldn’t generate consistent offense to keep pace with the Nets, leading to the lopsided final score. Bridges did his best to keep his team within striking distance, but without much help from his teammates, the Hornets couldn’t overcome the offensive firepower of Brooklyn.
Though the game was a tough loss for Charlotte, Bridges’ individual performance continued to highlight his growth as a player. His 23 points and 13 rebounds reflected his potential to be a key contributor at both ends of the court. For Hornets fans, it was a reminder of the promise Bridges has as a future cornerstone of the franchise, and a glimpse of his potential to lead the team in the years ahead. Despite the final score, Bridges proved that he can perform at a high level even in the face of adversity.
