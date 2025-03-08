Former Spartan Turns in Career High Against NBA's Best Team
Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges put on an amazing performance in Friday night’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring a career-high 46 points while pulling down eight rebounds, showcasing his all-around ability.
Despite his efforts, his Hornets fell short in a heartbreaking 118-117 loss to Cleveland, but Bridges’ effort on the court was nothing short of spectacular.
From the beginning, Bridges was aggressive and efficient, scoring at will with 15 points in the first quarter. He was particularly impressive from the free-throw line, where he shot 12-13, a remarkable 92.3%. His ability to score from the charity stripe helped keep the Hornets within a few points throughout the game, especially in high-pressure moments.
Bridges also displayed his versatility by connecting on four of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc, hitting some clutch 3-pointers that further showed his scoring ability and confidence in his shot.
Bridges’ 46 points weren’t just a result of his shooting skills. He also excelled on the glass, a key part of his game that has become expected with his playstyle. He has always been known for his hustle and tenacity, and despite the loss, his contributions on both ends of the floor were a bright spot for the Hornets.
Whether it was securing offensive boards to extend possessions or grabbing defensive rebounds to limit the opposition’s second-chance points, Bridges’ presence was felt throughout the game.
His performance on both ends of the floor demonstrated his value to the Hornets, proving he can take on the scoring load and contribute significantly in other areas, especially in terms of rebounding. However, despite Bridges' best efforts, the game was a tight one, and a last-minute shot or key play from the opposing team was enough to edge out Charlotte in a nail-biting finish.
Bridges’ 46-point outing was a reminder of the potential he holds as a scoring threat and a key player for the Hornets moving forward. Although the team ultimately lost, his all-around performance highlighted his growth as a player and showed he can step up in crucial moments.
If Bridges continues to play at this high level, he will undoubtedly gain notice as a superstar in The Association.
