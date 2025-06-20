Former Spartan Hosts Youth Camp, Giving Back to Community
Former Michigan State Spartan and current Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges is giving back to his community during the offseason as he hosted a free youth sports camp in Charlotte, North Carolina. The youth ranged from eight to 12 years old, with Bridges giving them opportunities to try new sports.
Over 200 kids showed up to Providence Day School to attend Bridges' camp through the Miles Bridges Family Foundation, based in Flint, Michigan, Bridges' hometown. He wanted to give back to the city where he has spent the past six years playing with the Hornets.
Bridges and this foundation collaborated with Free to Play Camps and founder Carson Dennis to put on the four-hour camp that was about more than basketball. He wanted to give the less fortunate youth a chance to explore new interests, not just in basketball.
"Just a bunch of kids having fun. Whether it's soccer, basketball, football, or hula hoop, it's just fun for the kids to be here right now," Bridges said, per Carolina Sports Live.
Bridges had several other professional athletes come out to help and support as Carolina Panthers' center Austin Corbett made an appearance alongside players from Charlotte FC. The former Spartan stresses the free aspect of the camp to allow kids to try new sports with no charge.
Bridges recently completed his sixth NBA season, all with the Hornets, after being drafted by the franchise 12th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He suffered multiple injuries this past season, allowing him to play in just 64 games, averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
The 27-year-old former Spartan is seeking to continue his impressive NBA career while being a charitable icon in both Charlotte and his hometown of Flint. A trade may be in the midst for Bridges as well, with Charlotte continuously being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
Bridges may have an opportunity to heavily impact the youth of another major city if he were to be dealt this offseason, even though his contract keeps him in Charlotte through the 2026-27 season. He is projected to make $25 million next season.
Bridges was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and a consensus second-team All-American at Michigan State.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.