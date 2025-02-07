Former Michigan State Star Could Still be Traded by NBA Team
The Charlotte Hornets opted to retain Miles Bridges through the NBA trade deadline in spite of speculation that they could move the former Michigan State Spartans star.
But is Bridges safe in Charlotte for the future?
The Hornets handed Bridges a three-year, $75-million contract extension last summer, indicating that they view him as a significant part of their future.
However, the deal also increases his trade value.
Bridges is earning $25 million annually, which is actually a very solid contract given his production in the modern NBA landscape.
Through 34 games this season, Bridges is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 43.5/29.3/87.1 shooting splits.
The 26-year-old has never been the most efficient scorer, but he possesses the ability to create his own shot from anywhere on the floor, and he can also guard multiple positions defensively.
That versatility on both ends has value, and you can bet that other teams would be very interested in Bridges should Charlotte field more trade offers for him during the offseason.
And that's just the thing: the Hornets can absolutely punt to the summer to decide what they want to do with Bridges, who is a solid player but definitely isn't a franchise cornerstone.
Charlotte is rebuilding, so it may want to move the Michigan State product for draft capital and a young player in a few months.
Bridges has been particularly impressive over the last couple of months and recently had a stretch of six straight games of over 20 points before logging just 15 points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Plus, last year, the Flint, Michigan native posted 21 points and 7.3 boards a night, so he has definitely shown that he can record consistent numbers.
Of course, the question is whether or not Bridges can slide into a defined role on a contending team, something he has not had the chance to do playing with the Hornets for his entire NBA career.
Bridges spent two years at East Lansing between 2016-17 and 2017-18, registering 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on 47.0/37.5/77.6 shooting splits.
He was then selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
