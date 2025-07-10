Familiar Spartans Appeared at Moneyball Pro-Am
A few familiar former and current faces of Michigan State athletics showed up to Tuesday night's runs of the Moneyball Pro-Am at Eastern High School, featuring all of the Spartans' top talent throughout the months of June and July. With MSU having another team with high expectations, many came out to see the group.
MSU junior quarterback Aidan Chiles made an appearance to support. Chiles is entering his second season in a Spartan uniform and will make his season debut next month against Western Michigan on Aug. 29.
Another big name that showed up to support was former Spartan guard Tyson Walker. He had formerly played with several of the current Spartans either in the 2023 Moneyball Pro-Am or on the big stage of the Breslin Center.
When Walker played in Moneyball in 2022 & '23, he averaged double digits, with his best year coming in '23 with 23 points per game. He played alongside junior forward Coen Carr, former Spartan guard Jaden Akins, all having games of 35 points or more, two summers ago.
Walker recently signed a one-year deal with Melbourne United of the National Basketball League (NBL), the top professional men's basketball league in Australia and New Zealand. Their season begins on Sept. 18, giving Walker some time to come back and support the current team.
It is extremely important to have, what many consider to be Spartan celebrities, showing up to these events. It creates a bigger atmosphere in the small high school gym at Holt High School, similar to what courtside looks like at an NBA game. Tom Izzo and many others will make future showings.
On the court, two Spartans had sensational showings that must have impressed both Chiles and Walker. Samford transfer guard Trey Fort had a game-high 53 points, while Carr notched 43. Sophomore guard Kur Teng also chipped in with 31, all three playing for different teams.
The Moneyball Pro-Am league concludes on July 31, but you can see all the Spartans show out every Tuesday and Thursday until that date. Not only do you get a chance to see the top Spartan talent on the court, but you also catch a glimpse of former greats or current stars in other sports.
