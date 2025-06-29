Former MSU Guard Tyson Walker to Play Overseas
Former Michigan State guard Tyson Walker is moving on to another league.
According to ESPN's Olgun Uluc, Walker has signed a one-year contract with Melbourne United of the NBL, a professional basketball league in Australia.
Walker went undrafted last year but would play for the Phoenix Suns' NBA Summer League team before joining the Texas Legends of the G League. He averaged 14.8 points per game and 5.2 assists in 10 games, nine of which he started.
The former Spartan guard played three seasons at Michigan State after transferring over from Northeastern. He was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten honoree.
After averaging just 8.2 points per game in his first season with the Spartans, Walker took a major leap, averaging 14.8 points per game in his second season with the program. He started in all 34 of his appearances.
Walker would then finish fifth in the Big Ten in scoring in his final season, averaging 18.4 points per game while also averaging nearly two steals.
He is fourth in program history in most steals in a single season, having totaled 64 that year. He trails only Mateen Cleaves, who has the three best seasons in that category.
Walker was a star at Northeastern, earning All-CAA First Team honors in his second season with the program and was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year.
His transfer to Michigan State was crucial for the Spartans, as he helped keep their tournament streak alive during a time when the program was trying to navigate life without Cassius Winston and suffering a major hangover from its run of three-straight Big Ten titles. Though Walker and the Spartans would only go as far as the Sweet 16.
Melbourne United has won two NBL titles, one in 2018 and one in 2021. Last year's team featured former NBA players like Ian Clark and Matthew Dellavedova, each of whom won an NBA championship.
Perhaps Walker can showcase enough to prove he still deserves a shot at the NBA. Regardless, his basketball journey continues at a high level.
The 2025-26 NBL season will begin in September.
