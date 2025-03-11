MSU Legend Draymond Green Reveals Funny UM Story
The in-state rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan is one of the most historic in collegiate sports.
The Spartans are fresh off a second consecutive season sweep of their bitter rivals, putting the finishing touches on a Big Ten championship season. Sunday afternoon’s game even featured a small scuffle between the two sides.
One player who knows all about the rivalry -- and even more about scuffles -- is Golden State Warriors star and former Spartan Draymond Green.
Green is obviously one of the greatest players to come through East Lansing. He was a key part of the Spartans’ run to the national championship in 2009 and was a consensus First-Team All-American in his senior season.
However, Green may never have had his jersey retired at the Breslin Center if not for one fateful day.
Green revealed he almost went to Michigan but changed his mind after a visit to campus. He spoke about it on an episode of the "Club 520 Podcast," hosted by former NBA player Jeff Teague, that has resurfaced as a result of Sunday’s events.
“I was going to go to Michigan,” Green said. “Say today is Friday. I announce that next Thursday, I’m having a press conference, and I’m deciding my school. I was going to Michigan. Manny Harris was there, and so, they’ve had Manny start calling me.
"I was tight with Manny. Manny was like, ‘Dray, tell me something good.’ I’m like, ‘Just chill, it’s cool. It’s good.’ They’re like, ‘You need to come down one more time.’ Their coaching staff is now blowing up my phone. ‘Come down one more time, come down one more time.’
"I’m like, ‘I’m good. I’m alright. It’s cool.’ ‘Come down one more time.’ So, finally, I go down on Monday. My mom took me down. We played open gym, they showed me the dorms we were going to live in, which I’m a dummy, I didn’t even see the dorms, and I was going to commit there.
"Manny wasn’t at that open gym; he had class, but all the other players were there. And I was busting their a--. I was talking crazy to them boys, and nobody said a word. But I go to Michigan State, and I’m talking crazy to them, and we’re all about to fight. That’s home for me.”
Green’s appearance on the podcast is old, but the story has become relevant again after the discourse surrounding Tre Holloman shoving two Michigan players who stood at mid-court on the Spartan logo.
Green has not commented on the situation, but Holloman said postgame that several alumni have reached out to him thanking him for protecting the Spartan tradition.
Don’t be surprised if Green is one of those players soon.
