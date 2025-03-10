Holloman Etches Himself Into MSU-UM History
The Michigan State Spartans finished the regular season on a high note, defeating their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, 79-62.
The Spartans ended the season with seven consecutive wins, five of which were ranked matchups. Tom Izzo’s team clinched the Big Ten title outright on Thursday, but a victory over the Wolverines always feels good.
Senior Day saw Jaden Akins, Szymon Zapala, and Frankie Fidler wrap up their Spartan careers with a rivalry victory -- even if the opposition protested.
Junior guard Tre Holloman did not want to see his teammates’ special moment ruined, so he stood up for the MSU tradition of kissing the Spartan logo at mid-court. After the heated exchange, Izzo allowed an honorary logo-kissing postgame.
Holloman not only scored a career-high 20 points and led the Spartans to another sweep of Michigan, but he also put an exclamation point on the victory by getting physical with two Wolverines who did not let the seniors have their moment.
In a period of MSU Athletics when coaches and players fail to understand the seriousness of the in-state rivalry, Holloman is a prime example of a Spartan who has not forgotten and enforces it.
The Spartans have needed a player to be an enforcer, as they have not had one in the last few years. Holloman fits that role, unafraid of competition and getting extra-physical with the opponent.
The mentality around this MSU team is different from that of years past, and Holloman’s energy and assertiveness are at the forefront of it.
When the Spartans were at Crisler Center last month, and the stakes were a bit higher, Holloman’s personal 9-0 run helped MSU come back from a deficit and take control of the game.
While that was not Holloman’s first time playing in this rivalry, this year was his chance to cement himself in the rivalry’s history. He did so in a way that endeared him to the fanbase even more than he already has this season.
This MSU team has a chance to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, and Holloman’s energy is a major reason why. Michigan has a talented team, and the Spartans handled them in both games behind Holloman.
Spartan fans hope Holloman’s vitriol towards the Wolverines can spread throughout the athletic program.
