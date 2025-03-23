Breaking Down MSU's R32 Opponent, New Mexico
The Michigan State Spartans dismantled Bryant on Friday evening, setting up a match-up with the New Mexico Lobos in the Round of 32.
MSU is looking to advance to the second weekend for the second time in the last two years, and Tom Izzo hopes this match-up with the Lobos will be favorable.
New Mexico took down Marquette in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 75-66, for its first victory in the Big Dance since 2012. Richard Pitino has done an excellent job turning this Lobos squad around.
So, what should MSU fans know about New Mexico?
The Lobos went 25-6 in the regular season, finishing first in the Mountain West but dropping a conference tournament game to Boise State. They rank 42nd in NET and 40th in KenPom.
The Spartans have defeated New Mexico twice in their program’s history. However, the two teams have not met since 1985.
In his second season coaching the Lobos, Pitino has engineered one of the top-scoring offenses in college basketball. New Mexico was 28th in the country in points per game, much of that scoring coming inside the paint.
Like the Spartans, New Mexico does not shoot the ball particularly well, connecting on only 34.7 percent of its 3-point attempts. However, it has a few players who can get hot from beyond the line.
That includes guard Donovan Dent, who ranks eighth in the country in scoring with 20.6 points per game. He also dishes out 6.4 assists per game, 12th in the country.
Dent is an efficient scorer, hitting nearly 41 percent of his 3-pointers at a high volume. He scored 21 points to help the Lobos defeat Marquette.
New Mexico has size, including 6-foot-10 center Nelly Junior Joseph, who averages a double-double. The Spartans must defend Junior Joseph well and keep him off the glass.
The Lobos are prone to turning the ball over at a rate similar to that of MSU. Both teams averaged 11.5 per game in the regular season.
The key to winning the game for the Spartans is limiting Dent’s effectiveness as a scorer and passer. Taking him out of the game will give them a better shot to win and move on to the Sweet 16.
The Lobos are tough, but MSU is determined to make a deep run in this tournament. Sunday should be an interesting game.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.