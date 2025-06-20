WATCH: MSU Legend Mateen Cleaves' Son Shines at Nike Elite 100
Mateen Cleaves Jr., son of Michigan State legend and national champion, Mateen Cleaves, is gaining national attention.
Cleaves Jr., who just picked up an offer from Rutgers, was a standout at this week's Nike Elite 100 Camp at St. Louis University.
Below is a highlight tape, posted by Mikey Wolford, special assistant to the president of the Nike EYBL team, The Family.
According to Wolford, Cleaves Jr. led all camp participants in assist-to-turnover ratio on a minimum of 35 possessions played.
The class of 2028 6-4 shooting guard and his team, Team Miami, made it to the tournament title game, where they lost to Team Denver, 42-35.
Cleaves Jr. plays for Orchard Lake St. Mary's in Orchard Lake, Michigan.
Spartan fans have to be giddy with the thought of the son of one of the most iconic figures to ever come through Tom Izzo's program potentially following in his father's footsteps and someday donning the Green and White.
If it were to happen, it would be almost 30 years since his father and that memorable 2000 team won the program's second national title. One has to wonder if Izzo would still be at the helm, though.
Mateen Cleaves, the Spartan legend, spent four seasons at Michigan State and helped lay the foundation of what Izzo would build during his time as the Spartans' head man.
Cleaves helped lead the Spartans to back-to-back Final Four appearances and became the Big Ten's all-time leader in assists, a record that was broken in 2020 by fellow Spartan great Cassius Winston.
He went won the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award in that title run. Cleaves was also a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and three-time consensus All-American.
He would go on to be drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the 14th overall pick of the 2000 NBA Draft and would play six seasons at the next level. He only made 10 starts in his NBA career.
Izzo already had success with a legacy in Jase Richardson. Perhaps he will have that again someday with Cleaves Jr.
