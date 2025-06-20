REPORT: Coach Gives Critical Take on MSU's Jase Richardson
Jase Richardson gained a ton of traction when he blossomed into arguably Michigan State's best player last season.
As early as the month of February, Richardson was being considered a lottery pick in next week's NBA Draft, despite only having gotten his first start that same month, a game in which he scored a career-high 29 points in what was a comeback win over Oregon.
Richardson's stock has been all over the place, with doubts having risen when he measured in at 6 1/2 feet at the NBA Combine.
The Spartan one-and-done is likely going to go first round, and there's still a world where he is selected in the lottery range.
But one coach in particular doesn't think Richardson is even an NBA-caliber player yet.
In his recent "NBA Draft Confidential" piece, longtime journalist David Aldridge of The Athletic included an anonymous college coach's opinion of Richardson's game.
The coach's team faced Michigan State last season.
"I don’t think he’s (Richardson) quite ready," the coach said. "It’s one of those cases where he had too good of a year to go back. Strike while the iron’s hot. But he’s not ready for the NBA. He’s going to spend 95 percent of his time next season in the G League. He just doesn’t know how to play.
"And I love the kid. We recruited him. Know his dad. The mom’s awesome. They’re great people. He’s going to figure it out, but he’s not ready. I hope he doesn’t go to a franchise that’s impatient with him.
"The reason he’s leaving is he has to leave. It’s not because he’s ready to leave. He has to leave, unfortunately. Because they’re going to draft him. They’re going to draft Jase Richardson. … It’s going to take another year or two before he can help a team, even the bad ones.
"The best thing he does is make hard shots. He got better as a catch-and-shoot guy, but he shoots hard shots off the bounce. He’s not a great athlete. … Great kid, tremendous kid. I just think it’s too soon."
We shall see if Richardson proves the naysayers wrong.
Keep up with all our coverage of Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and make sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Please also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.