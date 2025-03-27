Three Trends For Michigan State vs. Ole Miss
Michigan State is preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday.
With a win, the Spartans would advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019. This would end Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo’s longest drought at six years without making an Elite Eight.
Here are three trends for Michigan State’s matchup against Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.
SEC Domination
The SEC's prevalence in the 2025 NCAA Tournament has been a leading topic of discussion. This started on Selection Sunday when the committee awarded the conference 14 bids into the tournament, a March Madness Record.
Those teams backed up the high praise in the first weekend, sending seven teams to the Sweet Sixteen, another Tournament record. However, the Big Ten isn’t far behind and succeeded during March. Along with the Spartans going 2-0, the Big Ten was 12-4, after the first weekend and even started the First Round unbeaten through its first ten games.
There is potential for an all-SEC south regional final if Ole Miss and Auburn advance past their respective opponents hailing from the State of Michigan.
The SEC is looking to break the record of four teams from the same conference making it to the Elite Eight, which was set by the Big East in 2009.
Michigan State takes advantage of time off
When the Spartans have four or more days of rest, they play well. In eleven games, Michigan State is 10-1 when playing well-rested, outsourcing opponents by 15 points per game.
Izzo will have four days to prepare for the Ole Miss Rebels, coached by Chris Beard, who are a very dangerous opponent. The Spartans' coaching staff has been able to scheme ways to take away their opponents' star players. This week, the main priority is Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla, the Rebels’ leading scorer, who averages 15 points per game.
Michigan State has been able to give opposing guards trouble during its NCAA Tournament run. After a full week to prepare for Bryant, the Spartans held Bulldogs’ guard Rafael Pinzon to 34 percent from the field and 16 percent from three-point range.
Crucial veteran presence for the Spartans
Spartan guard Jaden Akins has been a staple of Michigan State’s most recent NCAA Tournament runs.
In six of Akins’ last seven March Madness appearances, the senior guard has risen to the occation to reach double figures.
With Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson struggling to begin the tournament, Akins has been the steady offensive option for the Spartans.
Against New Mexico, Akins led Michigan State in scoring with 16 points, as well as making a 3-pointer in the second half that swung the momentum in the Spartans' favor. Look for Akins to step up against Ole Miss with the season on the line.
