MSU Has Options for Guard Play in Portal
The college basketball transfer portal window has been open for a few weeks, and the sport’s landscape has seen an unprecedented number of entries.
The Michigan State Spartans were not immune to the portal for the first time since its emergence, as they lost junior Tre Holloman the day after their loss to Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. Holloman has since committed to Will Wade and North Carolina State.
For the first time in his coaching career, Izzo must prominently use the portal as a method of recruiting. It is something he has argued against often in recent years, but he must adapt to the current college basketball climate.
That may work out in his favor.
Due to Holloman’s departure, Jase Richardson’s declaration for the NBA Draft, and Jaden Akins’ graduation, Izzo is left with just one reliable guard on his roster. He landed a commitment from Florida Atlantic forward Kaleb Glenn, but he needs someone who can primarily play guard.
Izzo hosted Samford guard Trey Fort, whom he saw play earlier in the season. Fort offers self-creation from the two-guard spot and hit on 38 percent of his 3s on high volume last year.
Even if MSU does not land Fort, it will have its choice of guard play in the portal. Lots of talented guards are entering every day, and Izzo will know how to find one that best fits the Spartan culture.
One intriguing name that entered the portal on Thursday is Memphis’ PJ Haggerty. The nation’s third-leading scorer in 2024, Haggerty could fill the role left by Richardson and have a shot at playing on a more successful team.
Izzo has seen Haggerty this season, as the Spartans and Tigers played in Maui. Memphis took down Izzo’s squad, and Haggerty scored 16 points on efficient shooting.
And if Izzo does not land Haggerty, MSU fans do not have to worry. The Hall-of-Fame coach knows what good guard play looks like, so they can rest assured he is scouting players in the portal and looking for the correct talent.
The next step after landing two guards will be to find a backup big man to replace Szymon Zapala’s production.
