MSU's Izzo on Why Holloman, Normand, Booker Hit the Portal
It's been just over two weeks since former Michigan State players Tre Holloman, Gehrig Normand and Xavier Booker all entered the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, some clarity was finally given on each player's situation as Spartans coach Tom Izzo provided some insight into each one of their decisions.
Here's what he had to say for each one:
Izzo on Normand:
"I thought that Gehrig was almost homesick the day he got here. And this year, I really planned on him playing. Then he got injured. Then you're away from home.
"And he worked his tail off all year. He was on that scout team. He did a phenomenal job. He got a lot better as a basketball player. But there's so many things you don't know, either. Because you get people telling you you should transfer. I mean, that is going on minutely.
"But you also -- who knew what other guys would do? Who knew what Tre would do? Who knew that Jase [Richardson] would get good enough to do what he can do? You don't know that; there's so many things that play a role.
"But his -- wants to get closer to home. 100%."
Izzo on Booker:
"Make sure you take this right now. I failed, I failed. I love him, I love Book. The day he came in with his family was a very difficult day for all of us.
"And I made him stronger. As a student-athlete, he's done an unbelievable job. It's just, I couldn't get enough out of him. That's not all his fault, that's my job. I do get paid for that. And I did not get enough out of him.
"So, we talked -- during the year, I mean, I talked to Book a bazillion times, and it was all, for the most part, positive. And I feel bad for Book because I think deep down, there is a one hell of a basketball player in there. And my job is to get that out of him. And I didn't get that done. So, I have to take responsibility for it, too.
"If I asked Book to be here morning, noon and night, Book was here morning, noon and night. I asked him [to] improve academically, with his strength, with this, with that, Book did it all. It just didn't translate into some things, and that's my job.
"And Book, it was no problem, either. I mean, it was talked about, opinions were made that we're all, I think, on the same page."
Izzo on Holloman:
"And Tre, I was surprised. It was a little bit of a surprise. But Tre wanted some things, too. Wanted to play a certain position, wanted to do certain things. We can't be ripping Tre, and I've talked to some of you about -- moms get involved and dads gets involved and things happen.
"Nobody knows anything. And nobody really ever asked me before today. I don't know if you asked Tre. We just rip him. And I think that was ridiculous. I think there was a lot more to it all the time."
