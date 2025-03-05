MSU Has Opportunity to Be Sitting Pretty Going into Postseason
Michigan State has shot a very underwhelming 29% from the 3-point line over the course of the season, which is a lot lower than the Spartans have been in the past.
No national championship-winning team has ever shot below 30% from the 3-point line, but in three out of Michigan State’s last four games, it has hit that mark, including a very impressive 9-of-22 (40%) against Michigan in a huge road matchup.
Michigan State has been dominant in its recent stretch that has included wins over Purdue, Michigan, Maryland and Wisconsin, and through that stretch, has done a very good job of shooting the ball and controlling the pace of the game.
As the NCAA Tournament gets closer and closer, Michigan State has nothing to worry about in terms of making the tournament, but if the Spartans want to make a deep run and potentially win it all, they are going to have to shoot the ball consistently well.
They are one of two teams with 10-plus Quad 1 wins, -- the only other is No. 1 Auburn. The Spartans have proven to be a dominant team, capable of beating great teams, but they have not played a team that is in the best of the best yet this season, so a potential Elite Eight or Final Four game against a team like Alabama or Auburn, or any other top 1-seeded team, could give them some trouble.
Michigan State still has one more ranked matchup against Michigan, which it beat just a few weeks ago, and hopes to beat again when it hosts the Wolverines on Senior Day. The Spartans have already secured a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
A win against Michigan, along with a win over Iowa on Thursday, would give Michigan State a big boost into the national tournament. The Spartans are expected to be a 2-seed by most predictions but have been playing just as well as any team in the nation.
All it takes is a strong run in the Big Ten Tournament to fire the team up just enough to get deep in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten will take up a lot of spots in the NCAA Tournament, so the conference tournament will give a good idea of what teams have what it takes.
