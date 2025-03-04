Rivals' Loss Gives Spartans Breathing Room in Big Ten Standings
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3) have gained some breathing room in the conference standings as they seek to win their 17th Big Ten title and 11th under Coach Tom Izzo. A recent loss from the Spartans' hated rival, parlayed with their fifth-straight, gives them a one-game lead.
Hours after the Spartans took care of business with a 71-62 home win over the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6) on Sunday afternoon, the Spartans' in-state rival, No. 17 Michigan (22-7, 14-4), suffered a brutal 20-point loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Senior Night at the Crisler Center.
The Wolverines were completely outmatched, allowing 14 3-pointers and four of the five Illinois starters to score in double figures. The Illini have now won the past nine matchups against Michigan, completely owning them on the hardwood. Michigan State benefits greatly from this victory.
Michigan State now holds a one-game lead in the conference standings heading into the final week. It has quickly turned into a two-team race for the title as the Spartans have handed crucial losses to No. 18 Purdue, No. 13 Maryland and No. 12 Wisconsin, all teams hoping to backdoor the title.
Izzo's bunch would need a road win on Thursday over the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12) to earn at least a share of the Big Ten title. To have a chance at becoming co-champions, Michigan would have to win its final two games, both on the road, including a rematch with Michigan State.
Just a few weeks ago, the Wolverines held a one-game lead over Michigan State in the standings with a much more favorable schedule to finish the year.
Since Feb. 15, the Spartans have won five straight, including four straight ranked wins and a road rivalry win in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines went 3-2 in that same span, dropping out of first place with Sunday's loss to the Illini. The conference may have been decided over that five-game stretch.
Michigan will be back in action on Wednesday night when it faces the very talented No. 13 Maryland Terrapins (22-7, 12-6), winners of five of their last six, in a hostile road environment. Michigan State will look to earn its sixth-straight win when it faces the Hawkeyes on the road Thursday night.
