WATCH: Michigan State's Robyn Fralick Talks NCAA Tournament
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State women's basketball had to wait a little while to find out its NCAA Tournament placement after falling to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.
On Sunday, the Spartans were announced as a 7-seed in the national tournament. They will take on 10-seed Harvard in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.
Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick addressed the media after the reveal. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Fralick's presser:
Q: What's your reaction to the seed and how long/well have you known Harvard coach Carrie Moore?
Fralick: "Yeah so, Carrie Moore, I was a graduate assistant at Western Michigan when she was a player there, so -- and that was a long time ago. And at that time, she was the leading scorer -- I believe -- she was the leading scorer in the country, so a great player, great person, great coach. She's done a really good job with Harvard. I think it's their first NCAA Tournament [since] -- it was a long time. So, and she just got there, so she's done a really good job. The seeing, I think we were all really anticipatory today because we're a team that kind of didn't know exactly where we were going to land or end up at," Fralick said when she addressed the media after the reveal. "So many people asked me, 'Where are you going to be," and I'm like, 'There's 16 different spots we could be in.' So, I think right now, we're just looking forward, and we've got Harvard to prepare for, and it's been a while since we've known who we're going to play, so I think we're eager to get prepared and get back to work."
Q: What is this like to have this kind of break and not know the opponent and then suddenly know?
Fralick: "So, we framed it -- there's two things that we used to frame it: one, one of the phrases we've been using is 'win the wait.' I think it's important to win the wait. And the other thing that we really talked about is, 'Hey, let's be a team that gets a little better.' And we have time to get a little better. You're not going to completely change; there's not time to just overhaul, but let's get a little better, and let's have a mentality around that. And practice has been fun because really, in a lot of ways, we've gone back to preseason practices. Split teams, make them even, compete. And I know the girls have liked that; it's been a good change of pace."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.