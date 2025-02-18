MSU Women's Basketball Narrowly Falls to No. 1 UCLA
No. 22 Michigan State's upset attempt narrowly came up short as the No. 1 UCLA Bruins outlasted the Spartans, 75-69.
Michigan State showed major resolve after going down eight points in the first half. Coming out hot in the third quarter and went on a 22-10 run to take a lead into the fourth quarter.
However, Bruins junior forward Timea Gardiner was red-hot from deep, making a go-ahead three-pointer with 44 seconds remaining to clinch the victory for UCLA.
Michigan State junior Theryn Hallock scored a game-high 19 points to go along with four steals on the defensive end, showing off her two-way ability against the best in the nation.
The Spartans’ biggest issue in Sunday’s contest was foul trouble. Michigan State starters and graduate guards Jaddan Simmons and Julia Ayrault both picked up five fouls, meaning the Spartans bench would have to step up.
However, bench play hasn’t been a strong suit for Robyn Fralick’s squad ever since junior forward Grace VanSlooten was promoted to the starting lineup. Against UCLA, the Spartans bench was dominated, getting outscored by the Bruins 21-6.
With the loss, Michigan State falls to 19-6 overall and 9-5 in conference play, which is tied for fifth place in the Big Ten standings alongside Michigan and Maryland.
The Spartans were in jeopardy of dropping out of the AP Top 25 after a crushing defeat. However, they remained the No. 22 team in the poll as voters didn't hold the loss to the No. 1 team against them.
According to ESPN's Charlie Creme's latest bracketology, Michigan State is projected to be a five-seed in March Madness. If the Spartans receive a bid, it will be the second consecutive season they qualify for the dance after losing to North Carolina in the first round last season.
Fralick would be the first coach in program history to make consecutive tournament appearances in her first two years.
The Spartans have another chance to knock off a top-ten team in the nation on Wednesday night when they face the No. 4 USC Trojans. The Trojans are led by sophomore guard JuJu Watkins, who leads the Big Ten in scoring with 24.2 points per game.
