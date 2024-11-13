Spartans' Shooting Woes: A Long-Term Concern?
The Michigan State Spartans fell to the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic, 77-69.
Anyone who watched this game saw why the Spartans ultimately dropped the game: poor shooting.
Tom Izzo’s team shot just 3-of-23 from three-point range for a paltry 12.5 percent. These struggles were not a result of poor shot selection or the wrong players taking shots; they simply weren’t falling.
The Spartans’ outside shooting struggles go beyond just this game. They have failed to hit on over 35 percent of their threes in any of their three games this season.
They shot 16.7 percent in their opening win against Monmouth and 33.3 percent in their blowout victory against Niagara. This trend cannot continue if Michigan State wants to make a deep tournament run in March.
When it comes to shooting struggles, all attention should be on forward Frankie Fidler. He is not solely reliable, but Izzo brought him in to be this team’s marksman from the outside. That has not materialized, as Fidler is only shooting 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from 3-point range through three games.
Izzo and the Spartans need more out of Fidler if they want to have a chance to win the Big Ten this season. Fidler is getting open but missing his threes by a wide margin. That cannot continue.
Another player Michigan State needs more out of is sophomore big man Xavier Booker. Izzo recruited Booker because of his excellent shooting potential, but so far, he has not connected on many outside shots.
The Spartans need Booker to be one of their top contributors this season. He showed improvements in the second half of last season, but that development has not continued. He is a key part of this team and must start playing like it. That starts with him making his bread-and-butter skill work.
Jeremy Fears Jr.’s shooting development must also continue for Michigan State. He has done a nice job running the offense, but a major part of his game is lacking without a reliable jump shot.
Players like Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman, both reliable shooters, cannot be no-shows against the top teams the Spartans play.
Last season, Michigan State struggled to shoot the long ball in its first few games, resulting in tough losses. Is this a fluky shooting start, or will this be a continued trend for the Spartans?
If the same thing did not happen last season, it may be considered a fluke. However, it is not encouraging that it is happening again in the early goings.
Izzo and the Spartans have the personnel to be a good shooting team. The game plan was there. Michigan State got open looks from beyond the arc.
Shots just have to start falling.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.