Social Media Reacts to MSU Clinching Big Ten Title Outright
Michigan State clinched the Big Ten regular season title outright after a 91-84 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes had the Spartans’ number early, taking advantage of the messy start for the Green and White. With 12:13 remaining, Iowa led 58-50, while the Spartans looked flat on both ends of the court.
Then, Michigan State finally got its jump shots to fall. Spartans guard Jaden Akins connected on a few 3s, and Michigan State scored a total of 20 points off of Iowa’s turnovers to get going. In the second half, the Spartans offense exploded for 61 points after only scoring 30 in the first 20 minutes.
The Spartans extended the lead all the way to 17, but Iowa cut into the lead late, trying to pull off a similar result to the shocking upset at Carver-Hawkeye in 2023. However, Michigan State made its free throws and held on for a 7-point victory.
By no means was this the expectation when the season began for Michigan State. Spartans coach Tom Izzo has reiterated all season that this is one of his least talented teams, but their chemistry and selflessness have allowed them to reach the heights of a Big Ten Championship.
Michigan State redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. played one of the most aggressive games of his career on the offensive end. Fears also converted steals on the defensive end into much-needed points in transition after the Spartans struggled to play with pace early in the game.
Spartans guard Jase Richardson scored a game-high 22 points and was able to keep the Michigan State offense afloat, especially when Iowa put pressure on with a 2-3 zone. Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is starting to make the case that Richardson is among the best freshmen in the conference and has earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.
Richardson isn't the only Spartan that is receiving Big Ten award hype. Many are calling for Izzo to be named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Hall of Famer has won Big Ten Coach of the Year on three occassions but hasn't taken home the award since 2012.
The Spartans will close their season on Sunday against the Michigan Wolverines in a game that no longer has implications on the Big Ten, but a win over another ranked opponent could add to the stacked resume that Michigan State has built.
