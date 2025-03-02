Could Michigan State Rise to a No. 1 Seed?
There are two weeks until the Michigan State Spartans find their tournament seeding on Selection Sunday. Entering the season, some had concerns about whether there was enough firepower on the roster to continue Tom Izzo’s historic tournament appearance streak.
As the calendar turns to March, the Spartans have cemented themselves as a top team in the country. The biggest question remaining for Michigan State is, if the winning streak continues, will it be enough to secure a 1-seed?
The SEC has dominated the discussion at the top of the rankings all season. The Auburn Tigers are the consensus No. 1 team in the conference, they could lose out and still qualify for the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
The Duke Blue Devils are also firmly on the one-seed line. Led by top prospect Cooper Flagg, Duke has been in command of an unusually weak ACC and even showed dominance over other teams like Illinois at Madison Square Garden last weekend.
The final two 1-seeds remain up in the air. Alabama has followed up its Final Four run last season with another impressive season. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats has led his team to quality wins over Texas A&M and Houston, which is probably enough to secure a 1-seed for the second time in three seasons.
Houston has the upper hand regarding the final 1 seed. In the bracket reveal, the Cougars were named a two-seed, but other teams in front of them have faltered. Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M have all dropped games since the reveal. On the other hand, Houston has been red hot, winning seven straight games. Most of the Bracketologists currently have Houston holding the final one seed.
In college basketball terms, a lot can change in two weeks. If Michigan State can collect two big wins over ranked opponents Wisconsin and Michigan to close the season and then go on a run to win the Big Ten Tournament, the door could be open for the Spartans to clinch their first 1 seed since 2012.
Even if the Spartans win out, the committee has proven that they don't view the Green and White in the same tier as some of its peers. In the first bracket reveal, Michigan State was shockingly left outside the top 16 teams despite ranking inside the top 12 in the AP Poll at the time.
