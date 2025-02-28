Spartans Clinch Key Spot in Big Ten Tournament
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) will be playing one less game in the upcoming Big Ten tournament after Wednesday night's thrilling win over the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6). They have now clinched a top-four seed and a double bye for the conference tournament.
The Spartans stay atop the Big Ten standings, just a half-game ahead of their bitter rival, No. 12 Michigan (21-6, 13-3). With three regular-season games left, the Spartans' 14th conference win clinches one of the top four spots in the standings, exempting them from the first two rounds of the tournament.
Due to conference expansion, only 15 of the 18 Big Ten teams will make the conference tournament. The bottom three will be left out, and their seasons will end sooner than later. The Big Ten committee is rewarding the top teams with an extra few days of rest for being atop the standings.
Even if the Spartans were to lose their final three games of the season and fall to 14-6 in conference play, they would still be one of the four best teams by record. If the season ended today, the Spartans would be the No. 1 seed playing the winner of the No. 8 and No. 9 game.
The luxury of the double-bye is that Michigan State is one of four teams that will automatically move to the Quarterfinal game of the Big Ten tournament, starting March 12. The Spartans will not play until March 14 and would need to win just three games to hoist another tournament championship.
Last season, the Spartans held a 10-10 conference record, forcing them to play and win a second-round contest with the Minnesota Gophers. They had to turn around the very next day and play No. 1 seed Purdue and lost. This year, the Spartans will have a chance to apply the pressure as the No. 1 seed.
The Big Ten tournament will take place in Indianapolis from March 12-16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers. The Spartans have won six conference tournament champions, all under Coach Tom Izzo. They have a prime position to do it for a seventh time.
