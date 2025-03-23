Tom Izzo Credits Culture for MSU's Success
The Michigan State Spartans took care of business in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, knocking off the Bryant Bulldogs, ending their Cinderella story hope. Nothing changed in the way that MSU took care of business on the court, as it has been that way all season long.
Over the years, the Spartans have been one of the more consistent teams in the Big Ten conference and even more so as NCAA competitors. Advancing past the first round game MSU the chance to keep the story going, as the program continues to showcase the skills it takes to compete in this stacked tournament.
That being said, the culture of MSU has been highly regarded since Coach Tom Izzo took over the reigns in 1995. It's that same culture that has led him and the Spartans to a national championship in 2000, and it's the same culture the program continues to strive for regardless of the stakes.
"You recruit to the culture," Izzo said when he addressed the media on Saturday. "I think the players that you've had before and the players that you get now. I always try to compare people to players as I'm recruiting them; who does he remind me of? Who is he like? How did I do with that guy? What didn't I do a good job with that guy?"
Given Izzo's success with MSU, as they look to focus on carrying that culture over into the game against the New Mexico Lobos, the Spartans ooze that culture confidence on the court. The game plan for Izzo still hasn't changed since he took over as head coach of the program in 1995.
"Consistency within the staff, consistency in the players because players are your best recruiters from other players, and I think that's what's -- that was the number one thing I wanted when I won a national championship," Izzo said. "OK, we did something in five years. It was a quick fix it seemed like. Can we stay consistent," Izzo said.
The Spartans will look to carry that cultural success into the game against the Lobos, as they have the opportunity to punch their ticket back to the Sweet 16.
