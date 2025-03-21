Stephen A. Smith Praises Spartans' Tom Izzo, Legacy
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is one of the most iconic sports personalities in the industry.
While his rants can be perceived as comedic and often over-the-top, for the most part, his word is respected, and if he holds you in high regard, you're doing something right.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo doesn't need Smith's validation, but for someone as critical as the analyst is, his recent praise for the Hall-of-Fame coach says a lot.
On a segment of "First Take" on Thursday, the following question was posed: "Who needs to win second title more: Izzo or [John] Calipari?"
Smith argued that the Arkansas coach needs it more.
"I just view Tom Izzo as being one of those dudes in deified air," Smith said. "The man is phenomenal. He's been a model of consistency. He is Michigan State. Football programs have been high, they've been low; it don't matter, Tom Izzo is there; it's gon' be alright. You know what I'm saying? Magic Johnson comes and goes; don't matter. Tom Izzo is there; it's gon' be alright.
"I mean, this man has been there forever. Seventh-most NCAA Tournament wins in history, mutliple Final Fours, a national champion. As far as I'm concerned, Tom Izzo can get bounced out in the first round, and he's not going to be viewed any differently."
This is a rather surprising take from Smith -- not that he's wrong, but because of how critical he can be when it comes to winning.
The common argument against Izzo is that he only has one title in 30 years as a head coach. Those naysayers refuse to acknowledge the eight Final Fours and 11 Big Ten championships, claiming that all that matters is the ultimate goal.
There's something to be said, though, about longevity and being successful for as long as Izzo's been at the helm. A lot of great coaches haven't even reached one Final Four. A lot of them haven't been or were never at one school for multiple decades, let alone three.
What Izzo has done isn't matched by many, and that was acknowledged by Smith, one of the biggest sports critics there is.
