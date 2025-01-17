Spartan Legend Thriving Overseas
Michigan State men's basketball legend Cassius Winston was one of the most decorated athletes in school history and has since continued his impressive play overseas in one of the more elite professional basketball leagues in the world, leading his team in multiple categories.
Winston is currently playing for Pallacanestro Reggiana, a club in the LBA (Lega Basket Serie A), the top-tier basketball league in Italy. It marks his fifth professional season and first with his new Italian club. He leads the team in points per game (15.5) and assists per game (5.1).
The Detroit native is coming off an impressive double-double, scoring 23 points and adding 10 assists, helping improve his team to 9-6 on the season. For Spartan fans, there is not much surprise as they witnessed one of the most talented players to come through the program from 2016 to 2020.
In four seasons with the Spartans, Winston was a two-time second-team All-American ('19, '20), two-time first-team All-Big Ten ('19, '20), Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player ('19) and holds the program record for career assists with 890.
At 26 years old, Winston is in the prime of his career and is making a considerable impact at the highest level. He has spent his professional career on multiple international and G-League teams alongside several stars, including current teammate and former NBA veteran Kenneth Faried.
The 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year was drafted 53rd overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and was quickly traded to the Washington Wizards where he spent the next three seasons. Winston was on a two-way contract, playing in seven NBA games before entering the G-League.
Winston would leave the NBA in 2022 to join Bayern Munich, where he won a German Cup in 2023. He has settled in as an international star player that is continuing to produce at the same level he once was as one of the greatest Spartans to ever do it.
There are no limits as to what Winston can accomplish going forward whether it be overseas or back in the states with an NBA franchise. Numerous players have made their way back to the big leagues after successful overseas careers and Winston is no different. His success will be monitored.
