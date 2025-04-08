Spartans' Jase Richardson Announces Next Move
In an expected turn of events that many saw coming, Michigan State star freshman guard Jase Richardson will not be returning for his sophomore season and instead has declared for the upcoming 2025 draft.
Richardson took to social media, posting a heartfelt message to the Spartan program and their fans regarding his official declaration. He will be the first Michigan State player to go "one-and-done" since Max Christie (2021-22), who is currently in his fourth NBA season.
"After an unbelievable season filled with growth, learning, and unforgettable experiences, I've decided to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft," Richardson wrote in his announcement post. "I'm extremely grateful to Coach Izzo and the entire Michigan State coaching staff for the opportunity to represent Michigan State Basketball. I can't thank you all enough for your unwavering support and your commitment to my growth, both on and off the court."
It comes at almost zero surprise to anybody that Richardson would be entering the draft. After what he was able to do in the back half of the season, many mock draft boards were slating the Aurora, Colorado. native as a lottery pick, a possible top-10 pick this year. It is the right move for him to move on.
Richardson emerged midway through the season as one of the more elite scorers in the country with the ability to chance the game at any given moment. After dabbling with a few double-digit scoring games, Richardson dropped a career-high 29 points against Oregon, a turning point for him.
The true freshman finished his first collegiate season averaging 12.1 points on 49.3% shooting with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He was an 83.6% free-throw shooter and knocked down the 3-ball at a 41.2% clip. This kid is the real deal and Spartan fans got to experience 36 games of his talent.
Richardson's father, Jason, was a 14-year NBA veteran, playing for five different organizations from 2001-15. He was a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion (2002, 2003) and made the NBA All-Rookie First Team (2002). Jase will now look to carry on the Richardson legacy, making his own mark in the NBA.
Yes, Tom Izzo and his staff would do a lot to have Richardson return back and were not as lucky as they were when Spartan great Miles Bridges came back for another year. But Izzo knew what was best for Richardson and that was to elevate his guy to the next level, something Richardson is ready for.
