REPORT: Analysts Give Their 'All-Time Tom Izzo Starting Fives'
With Michigan State coach Tom Izzo earning his record-setting 354th Big Ten win last weekend, many publications are reliving their greatest memories of his illustrious 30-year head coaching career. A pair of national analysts weighed in on their favorite players from the past.
NBC's Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner gave their all-time Spartan starting lineups under Izzo. With 148 players coached since earning the job in 1995, there are a ton of options to choose from including several NBA Draft picks and champions.
Both analyst's were fairly similar with three of the same players on each of their picks. Legendary Spartan and 2000 national champion Mateen Cleaves (96-00) led the way for both selections at the point guard position. He was an obvious choice as leader of Izzo's only championship team.
Spartan shooting guard Morris Peterson (95-00) and forward Draymond Green (08-12) were shared on both analyst's selections as well. Peterson was a huge part of the Spartans' title run, scoring a team-high 21 points in the championship game against Florida.
Not much must be said about why Green made both lists. He was named first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and Big Ten Player of the Year in his senior season (2012). He also has No. 23 retired in the rafters of the Breslin Center for his incredible achievements.
The two differentiating spots on each basketball guru's selection boards are at the wing and center positions. Cornette had Maurice Ager (02-06) at the second guard spot while Pastner liked Charlie Bell (97-01) in that same spot.
Ager was a two-time All-Big Ten player in his junior and senior seasons. He averaged 12.5 points in his career, helping the Spartans to an Elite Eight and Final Four appearance in his five seasons on the roster.
Bell had one of the more incredible runs as a Spartan, appearing in three-straight Final Four's from 1997 to 2000. He was named the Michigan State Defensive Player of the Year in all four seasons with the program and is considered one of all-time great to sport the Green and White.
At the center position, Cornette took five-year center Paul Davis, who was an absolute beast in his time in East Lansing. Scoring over 1,700 career points, Davis averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his senior season. At 6-11, he is a no-brain pick for an all-time Spartan starting five.
The final spot on Pastner's list went to another Spartan legend, power forward Zach Randolph (00-01). Destined for a 17-year NBA career, Randolph spent just one season with the Spartans but left his fingerprints on the program, averaging 10.8 points with 6.7 rebounds over a 33-game span.
Randolph helped lead Michigan State to its third-straight Final Four alongside Bell. He would be selected 19th overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers.
Many different Spartans could have qualified for this list, but each one of the players listed have represented the Spartan program and Izzo exceptionally well. Some have NCAA or NBA titles, but each one of them has been etched in Spartan history forever under a legendary head coach.
