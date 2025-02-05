Spartan Nation

WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Tom Izzo Said After Loss to UCLA

No. 9 Michigan State suffered a heartbreaking loss to UCLA on Tuesday, one that could have gone much different with cleaner play and better shooting. You can watch Spartans coach Tom Izzo's postgame press conference here.

No. 9 Michigan State was bested for a second game in a row, this time against UCLA in what was a narrow 63-61 defeat for the Spartans on Tuesday.

Michigan State committed 16 turnovers and shot 37.7% from the field in the loss. Despite an admirable second-half push, the Spartans will leave Los Angeles empty-handed, facing a much more desparate need to get back on track.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media after the loss.

Below is a partial transcript from the opening statement of Izzo's presser:

Izzo: "Well, I'm not sure we deserved to win the game the way we played in the middle of it. I said that at USC, we didn't compete as hard as we normally do. We turned the ball over a little too much and we missed a lot of free throws. Here, I thought, against Mick's [Cronin] team, because he's a hell of a coach, he does a hell of a job, we competed, we made our free throws, we turned the damn ball over 16 times to their three, and that was the difference in the game. That, along with a couple of things at the end there when we just -- to beat good teams on the road, you got to play hard enough, but you got to play smart enough. And I thought we made some plays early in that game that weren't smart enough. So, that's the only disappointment I had. I'm actually proud of my team. The road trip's the road trip. It isn't as easy as I thought it would be. And yet, it was great, as far as all the things, the practices, everything you could have, but it's a long time on the road for college guys, and I thought we handled it pretty well. I mean, we got beat by -- you can call them -- the hottest team in the league right now, and deservingly so. He's [Cronin's] got a lot of weapons, he plays a lot of people, he does a hell of a job with them, and like I said, we played well enough; we didn't play smart enough, and we turned the damn ball over too much. And that was the difference. And they [UCLA] didn't turn it over at all, give them credit."

