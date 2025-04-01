Spartans in Contact with Young LSU Guard
As the Michigan State Spartans saw their season end in Sunday night's Elite Eight defeat to the Auburn Tigers, there was a glaring hole in the starting lineup that may need to be filled for next season. Losing senior guard Jaden Akins means the Spartans may have to look at the transfer portal.
The Spartans have already reached out to LSU Tigers freshman guard Vyctorius Miller, who entered the transfer portal last week, following LSU's 14-18 season. He will be a sophomore next year with years of eligibility.
According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, 12 schools have already reached out to Miller in hopes of landing the Los Angeles, Calif. native. Fellow Big Ten programs such as Iowa, USC, UCLA and Washington have all contacted Miller about joining their respective programs from next year.
Due to his hometown location, some of the newer Big Ten schools on the West Coast may have a slightly better chance to nab the soon-to-be sophomore, but the Spartans excel in having players come from all over the country to play at the Breslin Center.
Miller was a former four-star recruit and top 50 player nationally, coming out of the 2024 recruiting class. He played in 25 of the Tigers' 32 games last season, being sidelined for some time due to an injury.
He averaged 8.9 points on 44.7% shooting with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19 minutes per game. One major key to Miller's game is his lack of turnovers, averaging just 1.1 per game last year. He would be a strong piece to add for a Spartan program that will lose one of their top guards.
One of Miller's best games this season came towards the end of the year, dropping 17 points against a very talented Tennessee Volunteers team. LSU would lose the game, but Miller showed his dominance and strong ability to compete amongst the top players in college basketball.
For the most part, this Spartan roster has been home grown and the portal has not been a top priority for them. Yes, Michigan State picked up senior's Frankie Fidler and Szymon Zapala for this past season, but they are not your average transfer portal team. They may be soon if they get Miller.
