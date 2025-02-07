Has Tre Holloman Been MSU's Best-Kept Secret This Season?
While the focus surrounding the Michigan State Spartans right now is their first losing streak of the season, there are still several reasons why MSU fans should keep their heads up. Everything that's good must come to an end, but there isn't a rule that says you can't find the good again.
For MSU this season, the part of the good has been due to the play of junior guard Tre Holloman. Holloman, now in his third season with the Spartans, has capitalized on all the opportunities he has had this season and still seems to be in the shadow of other players on the team.
Holloman has played in 22 games this season for MSU, starting 15 of them after starting just two in his first two years with the program, both coming last season. Now, Holloman remains a vital piece to the offense.
Seeing his averages skyrocket, Holloman is having his best season with MSU yet. Averaging 8 points a game, 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds, Holloman has been an asset. However, there are still some areas of Holloman's game that he looks to fix down the stretch.
The junior Spartan is averaging a 37.3 field-goal percentage and a 33.3 3-point percentage, both of which are down compared to last season. That being said, Holloman has seen much more action than he ever has for the Spartans, so when looking at those numbers, that must be considered.
The biggest strength for Holloman this season has been his free-throw shooting. From the line, Holloman holds a 93.8 success rate, which leads the Spartans' starters. While other Spartans are known more for their shooting, such as Jaden Akins or Coen Carr, Holloman has been able to hold his own this 2024-25 campaign.
Over MSU's winning streak, Holloman drilled 23 out of 25 free throw attempts, which gave him a success rate of 92% from the line. Through the Spartans' losing streak, Holloman has gone a tad quiet but will be looking to right his ways when Michigan State takes on the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
