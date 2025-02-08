REPORT: Spartans G Holloman One of Top 'Glue Guys' in Nation
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) have been successful this season due to the immense depth that their group has from the top to the bottom of the roster. One Spartan who is being regarded as a top "glue guy" in the college landscape is junior guard Tre Holloman.
College basketball analytics expert Evan Miyakawa put together a ranking for the top "glue guys" in the country, essentially evaluating how certain players' impacts have been larger than what their stats reflect. That mold fits well for Holloman, as he was ranked 24th out of 25 players.
A "glue guy" is best described as someone who holds the group together and exudes the team's energy and effort while being a leader. The glue guy pays attention to the smallest of details and does whatever is necessary to maximize the potential of his group which Holloman does very well.
Miyakawa's data table only takes players who are averaging under 10 points per game, as Holloman is scoring 8.0 points per game. The BPR (Bayesian Performance Rating) evaluates the player's overall performance, and Holloman is sitting at a 4.98, which is well above average.
His best quality has been his offensive game, scoring a 2.88 offensive BPR. He is dishing a career-high 3.6 assists per game, shooting 93.8% from the free-throw line, and averaging just over 22 minutes per game. His control of the offense has been a major strength to the Spartans this year.
Holloman was inserted into the starting lineup back in late November when the Spartans began their 13-game winning streak that was sadly snapped last weekend. Holloman has not left that role since and has been a strong piece to one of the best teams in the conference.
When the Spartans enter the Big Ten tournament or the NCAA Tournament, Holloman will be relied on to come through in big moments, proving why he is one of the best "glue guys" in the country. The experience he has gained this season is beyond valuable and will pay off in the coming weeks.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.