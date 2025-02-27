Tre Holloman Wins it at the Buzzer as No. 8 Spartans Down No. 16 Maryland, 58-55, in Road Battle
Once again, No. 8 Michigan State proved itself to be a second-half team in its top-20 showdown with No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday.
The Spartans managed to secure another tough road win, this time besting what had been a hot Terrapins team, 58-55.
Michigan State had led by 7 late before giving up a 7-0 run from the Terrapins. But after a missed go-ahead bucket by Maryland, Spartan junior guard Tre Holloman heaved it from halfcourt just before the buzzer sounded, and the shot would fall, clinching another statement victory for the Green and White.
Freshman guard Jase Richardson led the way for the Spartans, scoring 15 points while also logging eight boards, which tied junior forward Jaxon Kohler for the team-high.
After Maryland drew first blood, Michigan State went on a 7-0 run, its first 5 points coming from Richardson.
The Spartans would eventually extend their strong start 11-4, but back-to-back converted and-1s from freshman center Derik Queen and junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, respectively, would pull the Terrapins back to within 1.
The game only stayed within a possession the rest of the half. Maryland would take its first lead with just under 3-and-a-half minutes to go before the break, but it lasted just 8 seconds before Spartan sophomore forward Coen Carr tied it back up with a breakaway jam.
The Terrapins would take the lead just one more time before halftime, as fifth-year guard Selton Miguel beat the buzzer to give Maryland a 23-21 lead at halftime.
Neither offense was able to get much going in the first 20 minutes. Both teams shot under 30%, neither one cracking double digits in field goals.
Michigan State turned the ball over nine times.
The Spartans would retake the lead with the first points of the second half, a converted and-1 by Kohler.
But back-to-back buckets from Maryland would give the Terrapins a 3-point lead, its largest of the game.
A 6-0 run from the Spartans would give them a 3-point edge of their own, but sophomore guard Riley Rice answered with a triple to tie the game at 27 apiece with 14:38 remaining.
Michigan State would then go on a bit of a run though, scoring 5 unanswered points, including a 3 from sophomore forward Xavier Booker, which gave the Spartans their first two-possession advantage since it led, 11-7.
Michigan State would have a 6-point lead with under 10 minutes to go before Rice answered with 6 straight points -- three free throws and a bucket from downtown -- to tie it at 39-39.
Rice led the way for the Terrapins with 20 points.
Just over a minute later, Spartan senior guard Jaden Akins would drain one from beyond the arc to give Michigan State a 4-point edge with 7:43 to play.
Maryland trimmed the deficit back down to one possession before the Spartans responded with a 7-0 run, 6 coming from Richardson. The stretch would give Michigan State a 9-point lead, its largest of the contest with less than 5-and-a-half remaining.
The Terrapins would cut the lead back down to 4, but a monumental triple from redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. would put the Spartans back up three possessions with 3:12 left.
But Maryland wouldn't back down.
The Terrapins would make it a 2-point game with 42 seconds to go before a bad pass from Holloman, who was then called for a foul that sent Gillespie to the line. He would make both attempts to tie the game.
With a chance to win it, the Spartans would fail to score on the responding possession, setting Maryland up with its own opportunity to seal it.
Gillespie would miss the attempt from deep, and just when it looked like the game would be going to overtime, Holloman would redeem his mistake with the miracle bucket.
The Spartans are now winners of four straight. They improve to 23-5 with a 14-3 record in conference.
Michigan State will return home to face No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday.
