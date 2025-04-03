MSU's Potential Replacements for Holloman in Portal
The Michigan State Spartans lost Tre Holloman to the transfer portal in a shocking move on Tuesday.
MSU expected Holloman to take on a bigger role in his senior season with the Spartans after a breakout junior year, but he will now look for a new place to play basketball in 2025.
This leaves Tom Izzo without a combo guard for next season, and it now becomes a position of need. Jase Richardson has not made a decision about his future, so the Spartans are stuck in limbo as a result.
Izzo now must use the transfer portal much more than he has in years past, and he won’t be short of options at guard.
Let’s break down three guards the Spartans could replace Holloman with out of the portal.
Vyctorius Miller, LSU - The only player officially linked to MSU in the early portal season, Miller could comfortably slide into Holloman’s role.
The freshman averaged 8.9 points per game on 44.7 percent shooting from the field in one season at LSU. He is an aggressive scorer who is good-sized and has the ability to put points on the board easily.
If Miller can buy into the MSU culture, he could be a legit scoring threat for a team that needs one, if Richardson departs for the NBA.
Riley Kugel, Mississippi State - A former Florida transfer, Kugel is in the portal once again.
The former Bulldog averaged 9.3 points per game for Chris Jans last season, connecting on 33.3 percent of his 3-pointers. He is a score-first guard who would likely be resigned to the two-guard spot.
Kugel would give the Spartans an experienced guard who can put the ball in the basket when called upon. Don’t be surprised if they give him a call.
Mark Freeman, James Madison - A player who has been around the block, Freeman has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 24-year-old spent last season with the Dukes and averaged nearly 16 points per game, connecting on 35.5 percent of his 3-pointers.
Freeman is not usually the type of player Izzo would pursue, as he has been at multiple schools. But his scoring talent is undeniable, so it would not be surprising to at least see Izzo’s staff poke around here.
