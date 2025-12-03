MSU's Jaxon Kohler Continues Rise with Double-Double vs. Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Lots of things are going right for Michigan State basketball so far this season.

Senior forward Jaxon Kohler has been one of them. He had his fourth double-double of the season in eight games during MSU's 71-52 conference victory over Iowa on Tuesday.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler inbounds the ball during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler is just a hair shy in the rebounding department from averaging a double-double on the season. Still, he is a player who has improved much from last year and is a reason why the Spartans are 8-0 and seventh in the country.

After the win against the Hawkeyes, Spartan Nation caught up with Kohler. Video of his press availability can be viewed below.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) contests a shot from Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler is gaining confidence as the season progresses. He's not out there chasing double-doubles, but he knows that's what he expects from himself.

"Obviously, every game I'm trying to get a double-double," he said. "I know realistically that's not going to happen, but I'm going to try my best to. Actually, I take that back. I don't think it's unrealistic that I can get a double-double every game. I think that's realistic. I think that's a goal of mine that I set out for myself at the beginning of the year."

Rebounding was a massive advantage for the Spartans in this game, but a 37-18 margin in a Big Ten game is somewhat absurd. MSU has plenty of length, ranking 19th nationally in average height, per KenPom. But Iowa has plenty of it, too, coming in at 44th.

Michigan State finished with 13 offensive rebounds; Iowa had 12 defensive rebounds. That's an offensive rebounding percentage of 52%, when the Division I average is 31.2%.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) dribbles the ball in the post against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"It means I'm doing something right," Kohler said when asked if he gets satisfaction from those rebounding numbers. "But you know what? That's part of my game... We have to control the glass. That's a big part of our success, part of our running game and our offense. So we just have to make sure every game we control that."

Kohler also thinks the Spartans did a good job at focusing on the task at hand, rather than looking ahead to the upcoming matchup with No. 4 Duke.

“Obviously, we’re aware of the big game coming up [against Duke], but I feel like we did a really good job of not overlooking,” Kohler said. “I know it’s a Big Ten opener, so it’s a big game for the season, but all the fans were talking about was ‘Duke, Duke this, Duke that.’

“That’s great, it’s going to be a good game and we’re going to be ready, but we have to do a really good job of focusing in on what the next game is. I feel like the whole team did a great job of learning the personnel, learning the scout, learning the plays, and not kind of worrying about Duke."

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) battles for a rebound against Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images