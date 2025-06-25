WATCH: Transfer Trey Fort Talks First Experiences at MSU, More
Michigan State transfer senior guard Trey Fort is well settled in with the Spartans as he prepares for his next chapter.
Fort, who came over from Samford, averaged more than 14 points per game with the Bulldogs last season, a breakout year that saw him earn All-Southern Third Team honors.
It hasn't been the narrowest path for Fort, who is on his fifth school. He began his collegiate career at UT Martin before spending two seasons at Howard College. He then transferred to Mississippi State, where he missed significant time later in the 2023-24 season because of a thumb injury.
Fort returned to see some action against none other than Michigan State in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He then transferred to Samford, and, of course, he faced the Spartans last season as well in an early-season trip to the Breslin Center.
The veteran transfer spoke to reporters following his Moneyball Pro-Am debut on Tuesday. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript:
On Kaleb Glenn's injury ...
Fort: "He is injured, but he's still there with us every single day. Just having him there with us being able to see him, it's going to make us just work harder. We're doing this for not only for us, but for him as well.
"We know how important this year is, as every year is important, but that sucks for anybody. I don't wish that on anybody on any team. So, just -- that can be tough mentally, so we're just going to be there for him and keep him in high spirits, and we're going to make sure we work and give it our all for him as well."
On if the team knew the severity of Glenn's injury right away ...
Fort: "Yeah, you can say that. But you always hope for something else. So when it happened, I was hoping it was a rolled ankle or hoping it was this or something like that, but it just sucks. It sucks because -- we wish him the best, speedy revory. I mean, in this day and age, we got technology, we got all type of things that might speed things up, but we're not rushing him back. We want him to be 100%.
On if something like that brings the team together ...
Fort: "For sure, it definitely brings us together even more. One thing I can say, we're a real close team. Even just in this short amount of time, we're learning each other on and off the court, we're hanging out on and off the court. So, just hanging out off the court, it helps you on the court as well.
"So, with stuff like that, you just want to keep everybody in high spirits. So, we're not pushing him (Glenn) to the side."
On his basketball journey ...
Fort: "I don't even think it's a word for that one. But some -- if they were in my position -- they might say it was rocky, but honestly, I really feel like every situation I was in, it was a learning experience. Maybe it wasn't my time. I'm always looking for the good to come out of it -- a situation that made me tougher, a situation that made me mentally, physically, spiritually tougher.
"So, I just know what's for me is for me, and can't nobody stop that."
