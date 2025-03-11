Bracketology Projects Spartans to Have Promising Seed
The No. 24 Michigan State Spartans (21-9, 11-7) are tournament-ready as they gear up for another potential postseason run.
ESPN's latest bracketology from Charlie Creme has Michigan State slated as a No. 6 seed in Region 3. They are currently projected to face the No. 11-seed UNLV Lady Rebels (24-6, 16-2), predicted winners of the Mountain West Tournament.
Michigan State was an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament last week, falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes by 13 points in Indianapolis. It earned a few extra rest days as the Spartans prepare for their third tournament appearance since 2020.
With there being no more opportunities to enhance their resume, the Spartans will more than likely stay as a No. 6 seed. If they were to win their first-round matchup, a Round of 32 meeting would take place against either the No. 3 or No. 14 seeds.
ESPN's bracketology has the Spartans and No. 7 seed Michigan Wolverines in the same region of the bracket. If both were to win two games each, the in-state rivals would play in the Sweet 16 with a chance to make it to the final eight teams.
Spartans coach Robyn Fralick deserves immense credit for the job she has done with this program since taking over for legendary head coach Suzy Merchant in 2023. Fralick is going to her second NCAA Tournament in the past three years and enters The Big Dance ranked No. 24 overall.
The last time the Spartans won a tournament game was six years ago when they defeated the No. 8 Central Michigan Chippewas in the opening round as a No. 9 seed. They have not made it to the Sweet 16 since 2009 but surely have the talent and production to do it this season.
The first round of the Women's NCAA Tournament begins March 20 with the Spartans firmly in The Big Dance. After a strong showing in the Big Ten this season, it will be interesting to see how this group stacks up against the rest of the country's top talent.
The bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. on ESPN on Sunday.
