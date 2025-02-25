MSU is Winning in Typical Izzo Fashion
The Michigan State Spartans have won their last three games and four of their previous five.
The Spartans are tied for first place in the Big Ten and are ranked eighth in the AP poll. They are also close to securing a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
MSU was not expected to have this type of season. It did not begin the year ranked and was projected to finish fifth in the conference in the Big Ten Preseason Media Poll.
Despite a lack of star power and headline-grabbing names, Tom Izzo’s team has been one of the best teams in the country on both ends of the floor.
While they have not shot the three-ball well, the Spartans are still an efficient offensive team. They rank 23rd in the country in offensive rating on KenPom.
However, MSU has gotten it done like a classic Izzo team: on the defensive side. It ranks 12th in KenPom in defensive efficiency.
According to a statistic from Harold Shelton III on X, MSU has allowed just 9 points to its last three opponents in the game's final 4 minutes. It has outscored opponents by over 20 in those games in that timeframe.
This is one of the best defensive teams Izzo has ever assembled. All four guards who play significant minutes are high-level defenders, including Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins, whose defense has changed games.
Even if opposing teams get around MSU’s backcourt, they are not having much success at the rim. Wings like Coen Carr and bigs like Carson Cooper and Szymon Zapala have been excellent on that end as well.
The Spartans rank 20th in the country and second in the Big Ten in rebounds per game with 39.6. They also rank second in the conference in offensive rebounds with 12.0.
The best Izzo teams have been built on great defense and effort on the glass. MSU has shut down opponents and limited their offensive chances while creating more opportunities for itself on that end.
The NCAA Tournament is unpredictable, but the Spartans have as good a chance as any to make a run at the Final Four.
The fundamentals of basketball go a long way.
