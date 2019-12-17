Steven Izzo Thrilled To Be Contributing For The Michigan State Spartans

Breslin Student Events Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans went to Detroit and left with a win 72-49 over Oakland. They improved to 7-3 on the season.

Now the Spartans are looking to start their annual upward migration after a rough state. There are no concerns for those close to the program.

The above video is Steven Izzo talking about the state of the team and much more. Earlier today Tom Izzo said of Steven being on this team, “Well, I don't like to talk about Steven a lot because sometimes he ticks me off. It's been… I have to say fun to watch him go into a game late in the game and have players respond. If he would have hit that three, I think that was the happiest I've seen Cassius (Winston) in a month-in-a-half. Watching his reaction as the ball was going up on the bench. First of all, he ran into me almost, but second of all, just watching. That's cool. That means you got yourself a team and I think that's what I'm trying to do now too. We've been fragmented a little bit by everything that everybody's gone through. Where everybody's afraid to say certain things or do certain things and I'm trying to remove the silos a little bit and get back to everybody under the same umbrella. Maybe treat it the same way and act in the same way and still be cognizant of the things we have to be. Steven brought a little levity to that moment. I watched (Cassius) and his teammates and now I gotta live with his mother, who thinks he should be playing more because he got three rebounds. So, I slept on the couch the last two nights and he's probably… people that were ripping him on Twitter are probably praising him now. And I can have a little fun with Aaron (Henry) now since Steven (Izzo) outrebounded him. Other than that, everything's cool.”

The team will return to the hard-court Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Northwestern. That game can be seen on BTNN at 8:00 PM.

