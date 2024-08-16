Three Takeaways from MSU's Scrimmage in Spain
On Thursday afternoon, the Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team got its first game action as a new-look team.
It came in a unique way, as the Spartans were in Madrid, Spain, taking on the Madrid All-Stars squad. The Spartans won the scrimmage 94-87.
It was a hard-fought game from the All-Stars, as playing against a professional team is a far different experience than playing another college team, but the Spartans answered the call.
Michigan State has lots of production to replace, and this was a chance for Coach Tom Izzo to see what he has with this roster.
With that, let’s take a look at three takeaways from the Spartans’ victory in Spain.
Jeremy Fears Jr. is ready to lead - Fears was shot in the leg in December last year, cutting the promising guard’s season short.
Fears is now fully healed and has the keys to the Spartans in his sophomore season. Many wondered if he would be ready for all the responsibilities, but Fears showed he is.
He finished the game with 10 points, two rebounds and six assists. When the Madrid All-Stars made the game close at the end, Fears came up with clutch buckets and defensive stops to seal the deal.
Michigan State has been desperate for good point guard play for the last few years, and Fears feels like a return to normal. He showed flashes of his potential in this game.
The freshmen can play - The Spartans’ freshman class brings lots of excitement, and they showed why.
Jase Richardson and Kur Teng both saw action in the game. Richardson finished with six points, while Teng finished with four.
There were great moments from both players. Richardson and Teng both looked as though the game was not too fast, playing with composure and making plays.
Izzo has to figure out his rotations for the upcoming season, and these freshmen could have given him something to think about.
Xavier Booker’s breakout could be here - Spartan fans did not get what they wanted out of Booker last season, but they could get it this season.
Booker led the team with 21 points, hitting eight of the 11 shots he took. He connected on four of the six 3-pointers as well.
Booker came to East Lansing as a supremely talented five-star recruit but was a raw prospect whose skills needed work.
After a season of development and an offseason of work, Booker will have a better chance of reaching his full potential as a major contributor in 2024.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.